WITB – Mixed bag helps Jim Herman to Wyndham win

Gear

WITB – Mixed bag helps Jim Herman to Wyndham win

By David Cunninghame17 August, 2020
WITB Jim Herman Wyndham Championship TaylorMade SIM Mizuno JPX919 BEttinardi iNOVAi 5.0 Titleist Pro V1 FootJoy Fury
Jim Herman Witb

Jim Herman claimed his third PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship following a one-shot victory over Billy Horschel.

The American ‘s bag is packed with a mish-mash of clubs from various manufacturers.

• TaylorMade P7MB, P7MC & P770 – FIRST LOOK!

Headlining his bag is TaylorMade’s SIM driver, M6 3-wood and a M4 5-wood.

He used all three to great effect, ranking fifth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and fourth in driving accuracy, finding 46 of 56 fairways across the four rounds.

Key to the 42-year-old’s success was his iron play throughout the week.

Using a Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro 4-iron and Mizuno’s JPX 919 Tour irons from 5-PW he ranked first in Greens in Regulation, finding the putting surface on 63 occasions across the 72 holes.

• Mizuno JPX921 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Herman carries two well-worn Cleveland 588 RTX wedges and a more up-to-date Titleist Vokey SM8 lob wedge.

• Titleist unveils limited JET BLACK Vokey SM8 wedges

His putter, meanwhile, is Bettinardi’s Inovai 5.0 mallet.

The final weapon in Herman’s arsenal is the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Jim Herman – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade M6 (15˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X), TaylorMade M4 HL (20.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X)
Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4), Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (5-PW, KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+)
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX (52˚, 56˚), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: Bettinardi Inovai 5.0 Tour
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes: FootJoy Fury

