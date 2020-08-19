WITB – Mixed bag helps Jim Herman to Wyndham win

Jim Herman claimed his third PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship following a one-shot victory over Billy Horschel.



The American ‘s bag is packed with a mish-mash of clubs from various manufacturers.



Headlining his bag is TaylorMade’s SIM driver, M6 3-wood and a M4 5-wood.



He used all three to great effect, ranking fifth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and fourth in driving accuracy, finding 46 of 56 fairways across the four rounds.

Key to the 42-year-old’s success was his iron play throughout the week.



Using a Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro 4-iron and Mizuno’s JPX 919 Tour irons from 5-PW he ranked first in Greens in Regulation, finding the putting surface on 63 occasions across the 72 holes.



Herman carries two well-worn Cleveland 588 RTX wedges and a more up-to-date Titleist Vokey SM8 lob wedge.



His putter, meanwhile, is Bettinardi’s Inovai 5.0 mallet.

The final weapon in Herman’s arsenal is the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Jim Herman – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M6 (15˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X), TaylorMade M4 HL (20.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X)

Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4), Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (5-PW, KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+)

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX (52˚, 56˚), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Bettinardi Inovai 5.0 Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Fury