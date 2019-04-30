search
Gear

WITB – Mixed bag helps Jorge Campillo claim maiden victory

By David Cunninghame29 April, 2019
WITB Jorge Campillo trophée hassan ii European Tour TaylorMade Mizuno Mizuno CLK hybrids Cleveland RTX4 Scotty Cameron Titleist Pro V1
Jorge Campillo Witb

Jorge Campillo claimed his maiden European Tour win at the Trophée Hassan II using a mixed set of clubs.

It was the 32-year-old Spaniard’s 229th start on Tour and comes on the back of a series of top 5-finishes in recent weeks.

He is currently without an equipment contract and chooses to play a mixed set.

He uses TaylorMade’s 2017 M2 driver, averaging 302.3 yards off the tee with it throughout the four rounds.

Key to Campillo’s success was his stellar iron play throughout the week. He finished 12th in the Green in Regulation stats, finding the putting surface 68.1% of the time using his Mizuno JPX 900 Tour irons.

The Spaniard also had the magic touch on the green in Morocco, finishing fifth in the Putts per GIR and seventh in the Putts per Round stats using his Tour issue Scotty Cameron Newport putter.

Rounding out his bag are three Cleveland RTX-4 wedges, a TaylorMade M2 3-wood and a Mizuno CLK hybrid.

Jorge Campillo – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5˚)
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M2 (15˚)
Hybrid: Mizuno CLK (19˚)
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour (3-9)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX-4 (46˚, 52˚, 58˚)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

