WITB - Mixed bag helps Reed win Northern Trust

Gear

WITB - Mixed bag helps Reed win Northern Trust

By bunkered.co.uk12 August, 2019

Reed Bag

Patrick Reed’s winless drought is over.

The American held off Mexico’s Abraham Ancer to win the first of the FedEx Cup Playoff events, The Northern Trust, by one shot.

It was the 29-year-old’s seventh career victory on the PGA Tour and his first since winning The Masters in April last year.

• REVIEWED - Titleist TS hybrids & U-Series utilities

• REVIEWED - Ping G410 irons

Just as was the case when he made his major breakthrough at Augusta National, Reed used a mixed bag of clubs to win at Liberty National, with no fewer than six big-name brands amongst his arsenal.

• REVIEWED - TaylorMade M5 and M6 irons

Let’s take a closer look at his winning formula…

Patrick Reed - What's in the bag

Driver
Ping G400 (9˚, Aldila Rogue Silver 70TX)

Fairway Wood

TaylorMade M6 (Aldila Rogue Silver 80TX)

Driving Iron
Titleist U-500 (3 iron, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 AMT)

Irons
Callaway X Forged 2013 (4 iron, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue), Callaway Razr MB (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue)

Wedges
Artisan Golf (51˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue), Titleist Vokey SM7 (56˚ and 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue)

Putter
Odyssey White Hot Pro 3

Ball
Titleist Pro V1

