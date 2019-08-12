WITB - Mixed bag helps Reed win Northern Trust

Patrick Reed’s winless drought is over.



The American held off Mexico’s Abraham Ancer to win the first of the FedEx Cup Playoff events, The Northern Trust, by one shot.

It was the 29-year-old’s seventh career victory on the PGA Tour and his first since winning The Masters in April last year.

Just as was the case when he made his major breakthrough at Augusta National, Reed used a mixed bag of clubs to win at Liberty National, with no fewer than six big-name brands amongst his arsenal.

Let’s take a closer look at his winning formula…

Patrick Reed - What's in the bag

Driver

Ping G400 (9˚, Aldila Rogue Silver 70TX)

Fairway Wood



TaylorMade M6 (Aldila Rogue Silver 80TX)



Driving Iron

Titleist U-500 (3 iron, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 AMT)

Irons

Callaway X Forged 2013 (4 iron, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue), Callaway Razr MB (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue)

Wedges

Artisan Golf (51˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue), Titleist Vokey SM7 (56˚ and 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue)

Putter

Odyssey White Hot Pro 3

Ball

Titleist Pro V1