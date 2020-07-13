Collin Morikawa secured his second PGA Tour victory after a putting on a ball striking masterclass at Muirfield Village with his TaylorMade irons.



The 23-year-old is well-known for his ball striking ability and it was on full display across the four rounds of the Workday Charity Open. Using a mix of TaylorMade’s P760 and P730 irons, plus a SIM Max rescue, he ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green.



• TaylorMade SIM fairways & rescue - FIRST LOOK!



Morikawa added a SIM Max Rescue 19° to the bag which he used to devastating affect on the par 5s.



• TaylorMade Truss putters – FIRST LOOK!



He has two SIM Max Rescues that he interchanges depending on the course and approach shots he faces. One of his 19° Rescues goes high, landing softly at 245 yards and another has a flatter trajectory landing at 245 yards with roll.

The American also had a great week from the tee with his TaylorMade SIM driver and fairway wood, ranking sixth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

• TaylorMade Tour Response & Soft Response – FIRST LOOK!



With the win Morikawa jumps to 13th in the OWGR rankings and looks set to rise higher if his hot streak with his TaylorMade TP Juno putter continues. He ranked first in Putts per GIR across the four rounds.

Morikawa also uses two TaylorMade MG2 wedges, the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball and has a single Vokey SM8 wedge in the bag.

Collin Morikawa – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8˚ set to 9.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (14˚ Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 80 TX)

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue (19˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P760 (4, 5), TaylorMade P730 (6-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (52˚, 60˚), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Juno

Ball: TaylorMade TP5