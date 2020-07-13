search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – Morikawa stripes his TaylorMade irons en route to second PGA Tour title

Gear

WITB – Morikawa stripes his TaylorMade irons en route to second PGA Tour title

By David Cunninghame13 July, 2020
WITB collin morikawa Workday Charity Open TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM TaylorMade SIM MAX TaylorMade P730 TaylorMade MG2 TaylorMade TP putters TaylorMade TP5
Morikawa Witb

Collin Morikawa secured his second PGA Tour victory after a putting on a ball striking masterclass at Muirfield Village with his TaylorMade irons.

The 23-year-old is well-known for his ball striking ability and it was on full display across the four rounds of the Workday Charity Open. Using a mix of TaylorMade’s P760 and P730 irons, plus a SIM Max rescue, he ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green.

• TaylorMade SIM fairways & rescue - FIRST LOOK!

Morikawa added a SIM Max Rescue 19° to the bag which he used to devastating affect on the par 5s.

• TaylorMade Truss putters – FIRST LOOK!

He has two SIM Max Rescues that he interchanges depending on the course and approach shots he faces. One of his 19° Rescues goes high, landing softly at 245 yards and another has a flatter trajectory landing at 245 yards with roll.

The American also had a great week from the tee with his TaylorMade SIM driver and fairway wood, ranking sixth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

• TaylorMade Tour Response & Soft Response – FIRST LOOK!

With the win Morikawa jumps to 13th in the OWGR rankings and looks set to rise higher if his hot streak with his TaylorMade TP Juno putter continues. He ranked first in Putts per GIR across the four rounds.

Morikawa also uses two TaylorMade MG2 wedges, the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball and has a single Vokey SM8 wedge in the bag.

Collin Morikawa – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8˚ set to 9.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (14˚ Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 80 TX)
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue (19˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P760 (4, 5), TaylorMade P730 (6-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (52˚, 60˚), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: TaylorMade TP Juno
Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - collin morikawa

Related Articles - Workday Charity Open

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - TaylorMade SIM

Related Articles - TaylorMade SIM MAX

Related Articles - TaylorMade P730

Related Articles - TaylorMade MG2

Related Articles - TaylorMade TP putters

Related Articles - TaylorMade TP5

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the golf ball straighter in just 2 MINUTES!
lessons
play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

6 things we learned from Tiger Woods’ Memorial press conference
A brief history of Opens at St Andrews
Study finds BAME groups interested in golf but don't feel welcome
Second UK golf club closes its doors following lockdown
PGA Tour provides update on fans at tournaments

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow