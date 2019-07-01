search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB - Nate Lashley claims first win with PING

Gear

WITB - Nate Lashley claims first win with PING

By David Cunninghame01 July, 2019
WITB Nate Lashley Rocket Mortgage Classic Ping PING G410 LST PING G410 Ping i210 Ping Glide 2.0 Ping putters Titleist Pro V1x FootJoy Fury
Nate Lashley Witb 2

Nate Lashely claimed his first PGA Tour title at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic armed with a full bag of the latest PING equipment.

Lashley’s, who snuck into the field as the first alternate, fired a final round 70 that saw him finish six shots clear of over fellow Monday qualifier Doc Redman.

• Inspirational Lashley wins first PGA Tour title

The 36-year-old carries PING’s latest PING G410 LST driver, which has been designed to produce lower spin when compared with the standard model, and also uses a G410 LST 3-wood and a standard G410 7-wood.

• PING G410 LST driver – FIRST LOOK

The American’s iron play was nothing short of sublime throughout the four rounds. Using his PING i210 irons he ranked T4 in the Greens in Regulation stats, finding 59 out of 72 greens at Detroit Golf Club.

• Review: Putting PING’s i500 & i210 irons through their paces

He also had a week to remember on the greens using his PING Scottsdale Wolverine C putter. He ranked second in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining on average 9.329 shots on the rest of the field over the course of the four rounds.

Rounding out Lashley’s set up are two PING Glide 2.0 wedges and a prototype PING wedge that is yet to be released.

Nate Lashley – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G410 LST (10.5˚, Fujikura Ventus 6-X)
Fairway woods: PING G410 LST 13.5˚, Fujikura Ventus 7-X), PING G410 (20.5˚, Fujikura Ventus 8-X)
Irons: PING i210 (4-PW, Project X LZ 6.5 125G)
Wedges: PING Glide 2.0 Stealth (50˚, 54˚), PING prototype (60˚, Project X LZ 6.5 125G)
Putter: PING Scottsdale Wolverine C
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Fury

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Nate Lashley

Related Articles - Rocket Mortgage Classic

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - PING G410 LST

Related Articles - PING G410

Related Articles - Ping i210

Related Articles - Ping Glide 2.0

Related Articles - Ping putters

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1x

Related Articles - FootJoy Fury

Golf News

Beef opens up on mental health struggles
Carnoustie to host elite female tournament
Pro calls for PGA Tour to allow use of marijuana
#EpicMission: Our boys are winners!
Ian Poulter hilariously trolls the USA... again!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing through the ball to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
How to play more consistent golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow