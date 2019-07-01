WITB - Nate Lashley claims first win with PING

Nate Lashely claimed his first PGA Tour title at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic armed with a full bag of the latest PING equipment.



Lashley’s, who snuck into the field as the first alternate, fired a final round 70 that saw him finish six shots clear of over fellow Monday qualifier Doc Redman.



• Inspirational Lashley wins first PGA Tour title

The 36-year-old carries PING’s latest PING G410 LST driver, which has been designed to produce lower spin when compared with the standard model, and also uses a G410 LST 3-wood and a standard G410 7-wood.



• PING G410 LST driver – FIRST LOOK



The American’s iron play was nothing short of sublime throughout the four rounds. Using his PING i210 irons he ranked T4 in the Greens in Regulation stats, finding 59 out of 72 greens at Detroit Golf Club.



• Review: Putting PING’s i500 & i210 irons through their paces

He also had a week to remember on the greens using his PING Scottsdale Wolverine C putter. He ranked second in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining on average 9.329 shots on the rest of the field over the course of the four rounds.

Rounding out Lashley’s set up are two PING Glide 2.0 wedges and a prototype PING wedge that is yet to be released.

Nate Lashley – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G410 LST (10.5˚, Fujikura Ventus 6-X)

Fairway woods: PING G410 LST 13.5˚, Fujikura Ventus 7-X), PING G410 (20.5˚, Fujikura Ventus 8-X)

Irons: PING i210 (4-PW, Project X LZ 6.5 125G)

Wedges: PING Glide 2.0 Stealth (50˚, 54˚), PING prototype (60˚, Project X LZ 6.5 125G)

Putter: PING Scottsdale Wolverine C

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Fury

