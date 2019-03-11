search
WITB - New Callaway staffer Francesco Molinari wins at Bay Hill

Gear

WITB - New Callaway staffer Francesco Molinari wins at Bay Hill

By bunkered.co.uk11 March, 2019
Francesco Molinari Witb Callaway

There are impressive debuts and then there are impressive debuts.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Francesco Molinari had an impressive debut.

Just days after announcing a new equipment deal with Callaway, the Italian carded an incredible 64 on Sunday to win his third PGA Tour title.

Molinari was confirmed as a new Callaway staffer last Tuesday and said he picked the brand because he was “so impressed by their equipment”.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"

• Odyssey Toulon Design StrokeLab Putters – FIRST LOOK!

"More than anything, I’m looking forward to playing the new Epic Flash Driver and the Chrome Soft X golf ball,” said the 36-year-old.

“The ball speed gains that I’m getting from the driver are unbelievable and this ball is the best I’ve ever played. The performance from tee-to-green, especially the feel and control, is exactly what I want.”  

3234 Player Soc Intro Molinari 111828

Reigning Open champion Molinari had a full complement of Callaway equipment in his bag at Bay Hill, including an Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver, an Epic Flash Sub Zero Fairway Wood, Apex MB 18 Irons, Mack Daddy 4 Wedges, an Odyssey Toulon Madison Putter with a new Stroke Lab Shaft, and a Chrome Soft X Ball.

Let’s take a closer look at it all…

Francesco Molinari  - What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9˚)
Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5˚)
Irons: Callaway X-Forged Utility (3), Callaway Apex 19 (4), Callaway Apex MB’19 (5-PW)
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚)
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Madison StrokeLab
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

