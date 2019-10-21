search
Gear

WITB - Nicolas Colsaerts stripes his way to victory

By David Cunninghame21 October, 2019
WITB Nicolas Colsaerts Open de France TaylorMade M5 TaylorMade M6 Callaway APEX Vokey SM7 Odyssey Titleist Pro V1x
Nicolas Colsaerts Witb

Nicolas Colsaerts claimed his first European Tour victory in seven years after claiming the Amundi Open de France title by a single shot.

The big hitting Belgian was brilliant from tee to green across the four rounds.

 • REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

Despite his Callaway allegiances, the 36-year-old has three TaylorMade clubs in the bag, the M5 driver, M6 fairway wood and an M3 3-iron. He used all of them to great effect around Le Golf National, ranking sixth in Stroked Gained: Off the Tee and fourth in driving distance, averaging 317.25 yards.

Nicolas Colsaerts Witb 2

His ball striking with his irons was also back to its best. He ranked seventh in Strokes Gained: Approach and fifth in Greens in Regulation using his Callaway Apex MB blades.

• WATCH - Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons review

He also carries three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges and recently made the switch to the 2019 Pro V1x golf ball.

• REVIEW - How do the 2019 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x perform?

Rounding out his bag is an Odyssey Versa putter.

Nicolas Colsaerts – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M6
Irons: TaylorMade M3 (3) Callaway Apex MB (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚)
Putter: Odyssey Versa 1W
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

