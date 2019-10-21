WITB - Nicolas Colsaerts stripes his way to victory

Nicolas Colsaerts claimed his first European Tour victory in seven years after claiming the Amundi Open de France title by a single shot.



The big hitting Belgian was brilliant from tee to green across the four rounds.



Despite his Callaway allegiances, the 36-year-old has three TaylorMade clubs in the bag, the M5 driver, M6 fairway wood and an M3 3-iron. He used all of them to great effect around Le Golf National, ranking sixth in Stroked Gained: Off the Tee and fourth in driving distance, averaging 317.25 yards.

His ball striking with his irons was also back to its best. He ranked seventh in Strokes Gained: Approach and fifth in Greens in Regulation using his Callaway Apex MB blades.



He also carries three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges and recently made the switch to the 2019 Pro V1x golf ball.



Rounding out his bag is an Odyssey Versa putter.

Nicolas Colsaerts – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M6

Irons: TaylorMade M3 (3) Callaway Apex MB (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚)

Putter: Odyssey Versa 1W

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x