HomeGearWITB: Oliver Wilson ends long wait for win

Gear

WITB: Oliver Wilson ends long wait for win

By James Tait05 September, 2022
WITB DP World Gear Callaway Odyssey
Oliver Wilson Witb

It has been more than seven years since Oliver Wilson won his first DP world tour event – but his long wait for a second is finally over.  

A closing round of 67 at Made in Himmerland was enough for him to take home the win by one shot just edging out Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson.  

The man from Mansfield made crucial birdies at the 13th, 16th and 17th in the final round and it was evident that the addition of the Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball Blade was working well under pressure.

 Averaging 27.5 putts per round, Wilson is finding his form with this new addition to the bag.

The Rogue ST was also new in the bag for the Englishman this week as well, averaging 316.5 yards off the tee and finishing 15th in distance for the tournament. 

Oliver Wilson Champion 2

Training and hard work in the gym and on the range is really paying off for the 42-year-old. 

One of the most impressive shots was his tee shot down the 18th which was not teed up but hit off the deck.  

With ice in his veins and new found confidence Wilson picked it cleanly off the turf. The shot went 310 yards with a slight fade right down the middle, showing the trust he has in his new driver.  

Let’s take a closer look at what’s in Wilson’s bag. 

  • 8.5º Driver w/ Fujikura Ventus Blue 6-X shaft 
  • EpicSpeed SubZero 15º Fairway Wood  
  • Apex UW 19º X Forged UT 21º X  
  • Forged ’18 4-9 Iron 
  • Callaway JAWS MD5 46, 52 & 58 Wedges  
  • Chrome Soft X Ball  
  • Odessey White Hot OG 2-Ball Blade 

