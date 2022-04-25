Pablo Larrazabal chalked up his eighth career victory on the DP World Tour with a hard-fought win in the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

The 38-year-old, who won the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa in March, closed with a stunning 62 to pip compatriot Adrian Otaegui to the title at Infinitum in Tarragona.

This latest triumph propels Larrazabal to fourth on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai. He also climbs 41 places on the Official World Golf Ranking to 68th.



"I knew that I had a low one in my bag and that’s what I did,” he said. “I live 75 minutes up the road and it’s very special to win in Spain, in front of a few friends of mine, and obviously in front of my girlfriend and my brother. It may not be the most emotional win in my career, but it is certainly one of them.”

Larrazabal achieved his latest win using a full complement of Callaway clubs, including the new Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS driver – the lowest-spinning model in the Rogue ST Family, with a neutral-to-fade bias in a compact 450cc head.

He also continues to rely on a Callaway X Forged UT utility iron, a trio of Callaway Mack Daddy wedges, and an Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas mallet putter.

His ball of choice, meantime, is the 2022 Chrome Soft X Triple Track golf ball featuring Triple Track Technology, which continues to prove popular both on-and-off tour.



Let’s take a closer look at his bag...

Pablo Larrazabal – What's in the bag

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (10.5°)



Fairways: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (15°); Callaway Epic Speed (18°)



Utility: Callaway X Forged UT (24°)



Irons: Callaway Apex TCB ’21 (5-7); Callaway Apex MB (8-PW)



Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48°, 56°, 60°)



Putter: Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas



Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X ’22 Triple Track