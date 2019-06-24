WITB – Pavan stripes his way to victory with Callaway

Andrea Pavan claimed his second European Tour title after defeating Matthew Fitzpatrick in a play-off at the BMW International Open.



The Callaway staffer used a bag packed with the latest Callaway gear to secure the win at Golfclub München Eichenried.

The Italian currently games the Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver, with which he averaged 300.1 yards off the tee to finish 21st in the driving distance stats.



He also ranked tied first with Fitzpatrick in the Greens in Regulation stats, using his X Forged irons to find the putting surface 79.2% of the time.



The 30-year-old also carries a Apex Pro 19 2-iron, Mack Daddy Forged and Mack Daddy 4 wedges and opts to play with the Chrome Soft X golf ball.



Andrea Pavan – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9˚) Fairway Wood: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (13.5˚) Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 19 (2) Callaway X Forged (3-PW) Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (52˚), Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (58˚) Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro V-Line Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X