search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – Pavan stripes his way to victory with Callaway

Gear

WITB – Pavan stripes his way to victory with Callaway

By David Cunninghame24 June, 2019
WITB Andrea Pavan Callaway BMW International Open European Tour Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Callaway APex 19 Callaway X Forged Callaway mack Daddy 4 Callaway Chrome Soft X
Andrea Pavan Witb

Andrea Pavan claimed his second European Tour title after defeating Matthew Fitzpatrick in a play-off at the BMW International Open.

The Callaway staffer used a bag packed with the latest Callaway gear to secure the win at Golfclub München Eichenried.

The Italian currently games the Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver, with which he averaged 300.1 yards off the tee to finish 21st in the driving distance stats.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"

He also ranked tied first with Fitzpatrick in the Greens in Regulation stats, using his X Forged irons to find the putting surface 79.2% of the time.

• CUSTOM FITTING… IT WORKS! (Epic Mission EP 3)

The 30-year-old also carries a Apex Pro 19 2-iron, Mack Daddy Forged and Mack Daddy 4 wedges and opts to play with the Chrome Soft X golf ball.

• REVIEW – Callaway Apex 19 irons have it all

Andrea Pavan – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9˚) Fairway Wood: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (13.5˚) Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 19 (2) Callaway X Forged (3-PW) Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (52˚), Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (58˚) Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro V-Line Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Andrea Pavan

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - BMW International Open

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero

Related Articles - Callaway APex 19

Related Articles - Callaway X Forged

Related Articles - Callaway mack Daddy 4

Related Articles - Callaway Chrome Soft X

Golf News

Muirfield 'welcome' ladies for first time
bunkered Fantasy Golf: Introducing the Links Swing Series
Fourteen more players secure Open berths
Bubba Watson shares advice for new major champ Woodland
Scottish schools are shunning golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow