WITB – Phil Mickelson makes driver switch and wins

Phil Mickelson claimed his 44th PGA Tour title following a Monday finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.



Following a one-hour delay prior to the start of Sunday’s play, and then an additional two-plus hour delay due to a hail storm, the final pairing of Mickelson and Casey were forced finish their rounds on Monday.

Phil’s bag is made up entirely of Callaway equipment. In recent weeks we've seen Phil gaming the new Callaway Epic Flash but prior to teeing it up at Pebble he decided to switch back to the Rogue Sub Zero he used for all of 2018.



He said, “I had been working on getting a different driver in play, and I took a chance thinking I had figured something out at Waste Management, and I ended up driving it awful into the water.”

He continued, “I went back to the driver I played well with in Palm Springs and I'll stay with that all the way through Augusta.”



Although he switched back to his Rogue driver, Mickelson has stuck with his new Epic Flash Sub Zero 3-wood.



The 48-year-old also has three brand-new PM Grind 2019 wedges in the bag. Lefty played a huge role in the design of these new wedges that were created to help you hit the three shots he feels are essential around the greens. To find out what those three shots are and for full details on these new wedges, click the link below.

Another notable addition to Mickelson’s bag this year is his new golf ball. This season he has been seen using a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball with the brand’s patented Triple Track alignment system that was introduced in the new ERC Soft ball last month.



Phil Mickelson – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9˚)

3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5˚)

Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (3), Callaway Epic Pro (4), Callaway X Forged 18 (5-7), Callaway Apex MB 18 (8-PW)

Wedges: Callaway PM Grind 2019 (56˚, 60˚ & 64˚)

Putter: Odyssey Versa #9 White

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X (with Triple Track Technology)