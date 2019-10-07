search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – Rahm goes back-to-back in Spain

Gear

WITB – Rahm goes back-to-back in Spain

By David Cunninghame07 October, 2019
WITB Jon Rahm TaylorMade Open de Espana TaylorMade M5 TaylorMade TP5 TaylorMade P750 irons TaylorMade Spider X TaylorMade Hi-Toe
Jon Rahm Witb Open De Espana

Using 14 TaylorMade clubs and the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball, Jon Rahm claimed victory at the Open de España for the second year in a row.

The 24-year-old’s commanding victory at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid was his fifth European Tour win and he becomes the fastest Spaniard to five European wins, achieving the feat in ten fewer events than Seve Ballesteros.

 • REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

Rahm’s power and precision from the tee was crucial in securing the win. Using his M5 driver with Speed Injected Twist Face technology he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, gaining and average of 1.93 shots over the rest of the filed in each of the four rounds.

He also carries two TaylorMade M5 fairway woods.

• TaylorMade Spider X Putters – FIRST LOOK!

The Spaniard has stuck with TaylorMade’s P750 irons for a number of seasons now and doesn’t look set to change anytime soon. He found 73.60% of greens in regulation, good enough for 15th in the stats.

Jon Rahm Witb Open De Espana 2

Like many of his Team TaylorMade counterparts, Rahm opts to play with the brand’s Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedges, carrying 52˚, 56˚ and 60˚ loft options.

• NEW GEAR - TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x balls get 2019 upgrade

Earlier this year, Rahm switched to the TP5 golf ball for more spin and control with his mid irons and approach shots to the green, as well as the new Spider X putter for more consistency on the greens.

Jon Rahm – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (10.5˚, Aldila Tour Green 75TX)
Fairway: TaylorMade M5 (15°, 19˚, Aldila Tour Green 85 TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW, Project X Rifle 6.5)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (52°, 56°, 60°, Project X Rifle 6.5)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (#10)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - Open de Espana

Related Articles - TaylorMade M5

Related Articles - TaylorMade TP5

Related Articles - TaylorMade P750 irons

Related Articles - TaylorMade Spider X

Related Articles - TaylorMade Hi-Toe

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

GONE! Glasgow course is latest to close its doors
North-East club facing “challenging financial position”
FIRST LOOK! Images released of Italy's 2022 Ryder Cup course
"I'm going to look like a different person" - DeChambeau plans to beef up
Another Scottish club at risk of closure this week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow