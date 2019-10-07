WITB – Rahm goes back-to-back in Spain

Using 14 TaylorMade clubs and the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball, Jon Rahm claimed victory at the Open de España for the second year in a row.



The 24-year-old’s commanding victory at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid was his fifth European Tour win and he becomes the fastest Spaniard to five European wins, achieving the feat in ten fewer events than Seve Ballesteros.

Rahm’s power and precision from the tee was crucial in securing the win. Using his M5 driver with Speed Injected Twist Face technology he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, gaining and average of 1.93 shots over the rest of the filed in each of the four rounds.

He also carries two TaylorMade M5 fairway woods.



The Spaniard has stuck with TaylorMade’s P750 irons for a number of seasons now and doesn’t look set to change anytime soon. He found 73.60% of greens in regulation, good enough for 15th in the stats.

Like many of his Team TaylorMade counterparts, Rahm opts to play with the brand’s Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedges, carrying 52˚, 56˚ and 60˚ loft options.



Earlier this year, Rahm switched to the TP5 golf ball for more spin and control with his mid irons and approach shots to the green, as well as the new Spider X putter for more consistency on the greens.

Jon Rahm – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (10.5˚, Aldila Tour Green 75TX)

Fairway: TaylorMade M5 (15°, 19˚, Aldila Tour Green 85 TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW, Project X Rifle 6.5)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (52°, 56°, 60°, Project X Rifle 6.5)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (#10)