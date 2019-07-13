search
WITB - Jon Rahm powers to Irish Open title with M5 driver

Gear

WITB - Jon Rahm powers to Irish Open title with M5 driver

By David Cunninghame07 July, 2019
WITB Jon Rahm TaylorMade Irish Open European Tour Rolex Series TaylorMade M5 TaylorMade Hi-Toe TaylorMade Spider Tour TaylorMade TP5
Rahm Bag

Armed with a bag packed full of the latest TaylorMade gear, Jon Rahm produced an incredible final round 62 to win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The win is Rahm’s second Irish Open title and he is now the first player to win three Rolex Series titles.

The victory moves him to the top of the Race to Dubai Rankings and takes him back into the top ten on the Official World Golf Ranking.

 • REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

Rahm’s game off the tee was nothing short of sublime at Lahinch. Using his TaylorMade M5 driver he ranked fourth in both the driving accuracy and driving distance stats, hitting 58.9% of fairways and averaging 308.9 yards.

The 24-year-old’s victory marks the 13th global win for TaylorMade’s new M5 and M6 drivers featuring Speed Injected Twist Face technology.

• NEW GEAR - TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x balls get 2019 upgrade

It is also the tenth global tour win for the new 2019 TP5/x golf ball. Rahm's preferred golf ball is the is the '19 TP5, stamped #10

As he has for most of his professional career, the Spaniard continues to use TaylorMade's P750 irons from four to pitching wedge and he opts to use three Milled Grind Hi-Toe Wedges in 52°, 56° and 60° that were built for him at Lahinch.

He also decided to put a RSi TP UDI driving iron to the bag this week to tackle the links layout.

• TaylorMade Spider X Putters – FIRST LOOK!

Another key weapon in Rahm’s arsenal this week was his Spider Tour Red putter. He ranked eighth in Putts Per GIR stats, holing some crucial putts during that final round 62.

Below is a look at his full WITB.

Jon Rahm - What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (10.5°)

Fairway: TaylorMade M5 (15°)

Driving iron: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI (4)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (#10)

