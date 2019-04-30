WITB - Rahm powers to third win using M5 driver

Jon Rahm claimed his third PGA Tour win in as many years using a full bag of TaylorMade equipment.



The Spaniard partnered with Ryan Palmer to claim the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, finishing three shots clear of runners up Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.

Rahm uses a full bag of TaylorMade’s latest equipment, including the new M5 driver and two M5 fairway woods. He is currently ranked second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee for the 2019 PGA Tour season and sits 19th in the driving distance stats.



The win makes it eight global victories for TaylorMade’s 2019 M5 & M6 Drivers featuring Speed Injected Twist Face Technology.

His irons are the P750 models, all of which are equipped with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts, and he also uses the 2019 TaylorMade TP5 golf ball.



The 24-year-old carries three Hi-Toe wedges, all stamped with his nickname ‘Rahmbo,’ and still uses the same Spider Tour Red putter that he has had in his bag since he first won at the Farmers insurance Open back in 2017.

Jon Rahm – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (10.5˚, Aldila Tour Green 75TX)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M5 (15˚, 19˚, Aldila Tour Green 75TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW, Project X Rifle 6.5)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, Project X Rifle 6.5)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5