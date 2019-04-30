search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB - Rahm powers to third win using M5 driver

Gear

WITB - Rahm powers to third win using M5 driver

By David Cunninghame29 April, 2019
WITB Jon Rahm Zurich Classic of New Orleans TaylorMade TaylorMade M5 TaylorMade TP5 TaylorMade Spider Tour TaylorMade Hi-Toe
Jon Rahm Witb

Jon Rahm claimed his third PGA Tour win in as many years using a full bag of TaylorMade equipment.

The Spaniard partnered with Ryan Palmer to claim the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, finishing three shots clear of runners up Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.

Rahm uses a full bag of TaylorMade’s latest equipment, including the new M5 driver and two M5 fairway woods. He is currently ranked second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee for the 2019 PGA Tour season and sits 19th in the driving distance stats.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

The win makes it eight global victories for TaylorMade’s 2019 M5 & M6 Drivers featuring Speed Injected Twist Face Technology.

His irons are the P750 models, all of which are equipped with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts, and he also uses the 2019 TaylorMade TP5 golf ball. 

• TaylorMade releases faster TP5 & TP5x golf balls

The 24-year-old carries three Hi-Toe wedges, all stamped with his nickname ‘Rahmbo,’ and still uses the same Spider Tour Red putter that he has had in his bag since he first won at the Farmers insurance Open back in 2017.

Jon Rahm – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (10.5˚, Aldila Tour Green 75TX)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade M5 (15˚, 19˚, Aldila Tour Green 75TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW, Project X Rifle 6.5)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, Project X Rifle 6.5)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - TaylorMade M5

Related Articles - TaylorMade TP5

Related Articles - TaylorMade Spider Tour

Related Articles - TaylorMade Hi-Toe

Golf News

Price fears for future of world's most famous courses
Tiger Woods to receive honour from Donald Trump on Monday
World's oldest scorecard sells for HUGE sum in Edinburgh
A peek inside 171 of bunkered
American star confirms he'll play Scottish Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help you stop topping the golf ball
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Don’t shorten your backswing
Watch
play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow