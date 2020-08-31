WITB - Rasmus Højgaard wins with new TaylorMade irons

Rasmus Højgaard claimed his second European Tour Title at the ISPS Handa UK Championship, and in doing so becomes the second-youngest player to have multiple European Tour wins.



The Dane is only the second teenager to win twice on the European Tour and he tops the European Tour's UK Swing Order of Merit before heading to the U.S. Open next month.



Højgaard recently added TaylorMade's all-new P•7MC irons to the bag, with this being their second win in a row on the European Tour. He also carries a new P•770 4-iron to benefit from its added forgiveness and speed.

The 19-year-old carries the latest SIM Max 3-wood and Rescue from TaylorMade but has stuck with last year’s M5 driver.

He also had three Hi-Toe wedges in the bag and a TP Patina Ardmore putter.

Rasmus Højgaard – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9˚, Tensei Blue 65 TX)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, Graphite Design I 7 X)

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue (19˚, Aldila Rogue Black 95 X)

Irons: TaylorMade P•770 (4), TaylorMade P•7MC (5-PW, KBS C-Taper 125 X)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, KBS Custom Tour Black S)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Patina Ardmore

Ball: TaylorMade TP5