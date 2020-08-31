WITB – Red hot Spider X putter secures BMW glory for Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm claimed the BMW Championship title following a dramatic playoff with Dustin Johnson.



If you haven’t seen the 66-foot putt he holed on the first playoff hole then you need to check it out here.



The Spaniard wielded his TaylorMade Spider X chalk to great effect throughout the week at Olympia Fields, holing a whopping 297ft in putts and ranking sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting.

As we have come to expect, Rahm also put on a dominant display from the tee. Using his TaylorMade SIM driver and fairway wood he ranked sixth in the driving distance stats and tied for 13th in driving accuracy.



The 25-year-old also showcased his ball-striking prowess, using his P750 irons to find 51 of 72 greens in regulation.

Rahm weakened the lofts in his irons slightly as he was hitting them further since the break and wanted to better manage his trajectory and descent angle.



He also switched into TP5 from the TP5X earlier this year for more spin and control with his irons and wedges

Jon Rahm – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5˚, Aldila Tour Green 75 TX)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM (15˚, Aldila Tour Green 75 TX), TaylorMade SIM (19˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW, Project X Rifle 6.5)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (52˚), TaylorMade MG2 (56˚, 60˚, Project X Rifle 6.5)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X (Chalk)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5