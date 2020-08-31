search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – Red hot Spider X putter secures BMW glory for Jon Rahm

Gear

WITB – Red hot Spider X putter secures BMW glory for Jon Rahm

By David Cunninghame31 August, 2020
WITB Jon Rahm BMW Championship TaylorMade TaylorMade TaylorMade Spider X TaylorMade SIM TaylorMade TP5
Rahm Bmw Witb

Jon Rahm claimed the BMW Championship title following a dramatic playoff with Dustin Johnson.

If you haven’t seen the 66-foot putt he holed on the first playoff hole then you need to check it out here.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade Spider X putter

The Spaniard wielded his TaylorMade Spider X chalk to great effect throughout the week at Olympia Fields, holing a whopping 297ft in putts and ranking sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting.

As we have come to expect, Rahm also put on a dominant display from the tee. Using his TaylorMade SIM driver and fairway wood he ranked sixth in the driving distance stats and tied for 13th in driving accuracy.

• WATCH - OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

The 25-year-old also showcased his ball-striking prowess, using his P750 irons to find 51 of 72 greens in regulation.

Rahm weakened the lofts in his irons slightly as he was hitting them further since the break and wanted to better manage his trajectory and descent angle.

• WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response

He also switched into TP5 from the TP5X earlier this year for more spin and control with his irons and wedges

Jon Rahm – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5˚, Aldila Tour Green 75 TX) 
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM (15˚, Aldila Tour Green 75 TX), TaylorMade SIM (19˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X) 
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW, Project X Rifle 6.5) 
Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (52˚), TaylorMade MG2 (56˚, 60˚, Project X Rifle 6.5) 
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X (Chalk) 
Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - BMW Championship

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - TaylorMade Spider X

Related Articles - TaylorMade SIM

Related Articles - TaylorMade TP5

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
A simple drill for perfect alignment | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour launches all-new senior tour
Social Media reacts to hilarious Tour Championship graphic
Gary Player wants old friend as 2020 Masters honorary starter
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
WATCH: Jon Rahm sinks monster putt to win BMW Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow