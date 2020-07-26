Renato Paratore powered to his second European Tour win at the Betfred British Masters with the help of a full bag of the latest Callaway gear.



The big hitting Italian currently ranks 15th in the season’s driving distance stats using his Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero driver and his power and precision off the tee was on full display at Close House.



• REVIEW – How do the Callaway MAVRIK drivers perform?



Paratore also used a 2020 Chrome Soft X Golf Ball in his win too.

Callaway’s latest tour ball is designed for exceptional distance and performance, led by a High Speed Core that’s significantly larger than its predecessor for increased ball speed and distance through the bag.



• Callaway unveils next generation Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X



The 23-year-old’s victory using his Odyssey O-Works Red #7 putter adds another win for the leading putter brand and its impressive haul of tour wins.



• Odyssey Triple Track putters – A guarantee to hole more putts?



Renato Paratore – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero (9˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV 65X)

Fairway wood: Callaway MAVRIK (15˚, GDI Tour AD)

Utility irons: Callaway X Forged UT (18˚, 24˚, Nippon 120X)

Irons: Callaway X Forged 18 (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold)

Wedges: Callaway JAWS MD5 (50˚, 54˚, 58˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Red #7

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X