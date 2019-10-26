search
WITB - Robert MacIntyre powered by TaylorMade arsenal

Gear

WITB - Robert MacIntyre powered by TaylorMade arsenal

By David Cunninghame26 October, 2019
WITB Robert MacIntyre TaylorMade TaylorMade M6 TaylorMade P750 irons TaylorMade Milled Grind TaylorMade Spider X TaylorMade TP5x
Robert Mac Intyre 3

We take a look inside the bag of the young Scot who has risen to prominence over the course of his debut European Tour season.

Robert MacIntyre has had a pretty spectacular 2019 thus far; recording three runner-up finishes in his first full season on the European Tour and securing a tied sixth finish in his first major outing at Portrush this year.

Bob is a TaylorMade ambassador and his bag is packed with the brand’s latest gear.

• REVIEW - How does the TaylorMade M6 driver perform?

Undoubtedly one of the 23-year-old’s strongest assets is his power and precision from the tee, ranking 12th on the European Tour for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. He currently games the latest TaylorMade M6 and used it to hit potentially the shot of the year at the Italian Open.

• WATCH: Has Robert MacIntyre just hit the shot of the year?

Report Card Robert Mac Intyre

The oldest bit of kit in the Obanite's bag is a five year old TaylorMade AeroBurner 3-wood that he relies on from the tee and when approaching the green from long range.

• Bob Mac: The Obanite with the world at his feet

MacIntyre is also one of the best ball strikers on tour. He currently sits tenth Strokes Gained: Approach using his TaylorMade P750 irons and a P760 3-iron that is built to 2-iron specs.

Around the greens Bob relies upon three TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges but there is a good chance we will see him updating to the Milled Grind 2 wedges in the off-season. 

The final weapon in the Scotsman’s bag is TaylorMade’s latest Spider X putter, opting to play with the Copper colourway.

• TaylorMade Spider X Putters – FIRST LOOK!

His golf ball of choice is the 2019 TaylorMade TP5x.

Robert McIntyre – What’s in the bag?

Driver: TaylorMade M6 Driver (10.5°)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade AeroBurner (15°)
Irons: TaylorMade P760 (3), TaylorMade P750 (4-PW)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 56°), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60˚)
Putter: Spider X Copper
Ball:TP5x

