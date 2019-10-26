WITB - Robert MacIntyre powered by TaylorMade arsenal

We take a look inside the bag of the young Scot who has risen to prominence over the course of his debut European Tour season.



Robert MacIntyre has had a pretty spectacular 2019 thus far; recording three runner-up finishes in his first full season on the European Tour and securing a tied sixth finish in his first major outing at Portrush this year.

Bob is a TaylorMade ambassador and his bag is packed with the brand’s latest gear.



Undoubtedly one of the 23-year-old’s strongest assets is his power and precision from the tee, ranking 12th on the European Tour for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. He currently games the latest TaylorMade M6 and used it to hit potentially the shot of the year at the Italian Open.



The oldest bit of kit in the Obanite's bag is a five year old TaylorMade AeroBurner 3-wood that he relies on from the tee and when approaching the green from long range.



MacIntyre is also one of the best ball strikers on tour. He currently sits tenth Strokes Gained: Approach using his TaylorMade P750 irons and a P760 3-iron that is built to 2-iron specs.

Around the greens Bob relies upon three TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges but there is a good chance we will see him updating to the Milled Grind 2 wedges in the off-season.

The final weapon in the Scotsman’s bag is TaylorMade’s latest Spider X putter, opting to play with the Copper colourway.



His golf ball of choice is the 2019 TaylorMade TP5x.

Robert McIntyre – What’s in the bag?

Driver: TaylorMade M6 Driver (10.5°)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade AeroBurner (15°)

Irons: TaylorMade P760 (3), TaylorMade P750 (4-PW)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 56°), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60˚)

Putter: Spider X Copper

Ball:TP5x