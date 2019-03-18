search
Gear

WITB - Rory McIlroy powers to Players win with M5 driver

By David Cunninghame18 March, 2019
Rory Mc Ilroy Witb

Rory McIlroy put on a ball striking master class to claim his 15th PGA Tour victory and cement his standing as the hottest golfer in the world right now.

The Northern Irishman had finished sixth or better in each of his last five starts prior to The Players, thanks in large part to his ball striking prowess and dominance with the driver. That dominance was on full display at TPC Sawgrass.

• Rory McIlroy thinks he has “great chance” of winning Masters

Here are just some of the stats from McIlroy’s incredible week.

• 1st in strokes gained: total (13.924)

• 1st in strokes gained: tee to green (13.262)

• 2nd in strokes gained: off the tee (5.309)

• T3 in greens in regulation (58/72 - 80.56%)

• 5th in driving distance (305 yards)

M5 2

As he has since the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, McIlroy has continued to game TaylorMade’s latest M5 driver, finding remarkable success this season with it.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

In addition to the M5 driver, he also games a 19° M5 titanium 5-wood, which he put into play the same week he added the M5 driver to the bag.

McIlroy opts for a 5-wood instead of a 3-wood as he found that he was carrying the 3-wood too far, with the 5-wood plugging the gap between his driver and 2-iron more effectively.

Carrying it too far, wouldn’t that be a nice a problem to have.

Rory Mc Ilroy Witb 2

Another relatively new addition to the 29-year-old’s bag is TaylorMade’s new Spider X putter. His results so far this year with the new flatstick have been impressive to say the least, and this week he carded 21 birdies or better en route to victory.

• TaylorMade Spider X Putters – FIRST LOOK!

McIlroy carries a mix of irons, using the muscle back P730 irons from 5-9, the more forgiving P750 irons from 3-4 and also  has a P790 2-iron in the bag.

Having played the Milled Grind Wedges since first joining Team TaylorMade, McIlroy's setup has remained fairly consistent throughout the year. This week, he opted for the Milled Grind Raw in 48°, complementing it with 54° & 60° Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedges.

• NEW GEAR - TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x balls get 2019 upgrade

The final piece of the new Players champion’s equipment puzzle is the 2019 TaylorMade TP5 golf ball. This victory marks the fourth win for the new 2019 TP5/x golf ball - joining Dustin Johnson (x2) and Rickie Fowler as staffers who've won playing it.

Rory McIlroy – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M5 (19˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90 TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P790 (2, Project X Rifle 6.5), TaylorMade P750 (3, 4), TaylorMade “Rors Proto” P730 (5-9, Project X Rifle 7.0)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48˚), TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (54˚, 60˚, Project X Rifle 6.5)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: 2019 TP5 Golf Ball (#22)

