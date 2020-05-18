search
WITB - Rory McIlroy, TaylorMade Driving Relief

Gear

WITB - Rory McIlroy, TaylorMade Driving Relief

By bunkered.co.uk15 May, 2020


More than two months since a ball was last struck on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy returns to television screens this weekend.

The world No.1 joins Dustin Johnson in taking on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins match at Seminole Golf Club in Florida where the four tour stars will be raising money for coronavirus relief efforts in the USA.

The event has been organised by equipment company TaylorMade.

McIlroy, 31, has been a TaylorMade staff ambassador since May 2017 when he put pen to paper on a deal reportedly worth $100milion over ten years. 

Ahead of the fundraising contest, we got a sneak peek at the clubs the four-time major champion from Northern Ireland will be using...

Rory McIlroy - What's in the bag...

Driver
TaylorMade SIM (10.5˚, Kurokage 70 XTS shaft)

Fairway wood 
TaylorMade SIM (14.5˚, Tensei White 80 TX)

Rescue
TaylorMade SIM Max (19.0˚, Hzrdus Smoke Black 105 X)

Irons
4-iron, TaylorMade P760 (Project X 7.0); 5-PW, P730 (Project X 7.0)

Wedges
TaylorMade MG2 (52˚, Project X 6.5; 56˚ & 60˚ Project X 6.5)

Putter
TaylorMade Spider X

Ball
TaylorMade TP5 (#22)

As an added twist, all four players in the Driving Relief event will also be carrying their own bags. McIlroy has opted to go with a TaylorMade FlexTech Lite stand bag in blue.

