WITB - Rory McIlroy wins with full bag of TaylorMade clubs

Rory McIlroy cruised to his second victory of the season, winning the Canadian Open by seven shots - and he did so wielding a full bag of TaylorMade clubs.



McIlroy, 30, warmed up for this week's US Open with an emphatic performance at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, destroying the field with a stunning final round of 61 that, but for two late bogeys, could have been so much better.



It's McIlroy's second victory in three months, following his triumph in the PLAYERS Championship in March.



His bag differed a little this past week from how he set it up for Sawgrass. Out went his 2- and 3-irons in favour of an extra fairway wood and a fourth wedge.



He had a TaylorMade M6 fairway wood, with 15˚ of loft, in the bag in Canada as well as a 52˚ TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge.

Here's an at-a-glance to the clubs that helped him win his 16th PGA Tour title...



Rory McIlroy – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M6 (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80X shaft); TaylorMade M5 (19˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90X shaft)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4), P730 (5-9) – all with Project X 7.0 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48˚), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52˚, 56˚, 60˚) – all with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 golf ball (#22)