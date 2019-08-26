WITB: Rory McIlroy's $15m-winning clubs

Rory McIlroy was the toast of East Lake after winning the Tour Championship and, with it, the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup.



The Northern Irishman held off Xander Schauffele to win the season-long contest for the second time and, in the process, earned himself the richest prize in golf – a whopping $15million.



He got there using a full bag of TaylorMade golf equipment.



Key to his victory was his phenomenal driver. Using a TaylorMade M5 driver, the world No.2 led the field in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and driving distance, with an average of 314.6 yards.

He also led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green – helped in no small part by his P750 / P730 irons.



Let’s take a closer look at the gear he used…

Rory McIlroy – What’s the in the bag…

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70TX)

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M6 (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White), TaylorMade M5 (19˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White)

Irons: TaylorMade P-750 (4, Project X 7.0), TaylorMade P-730 (5-PW, Project X 7.0)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚, 56˚ and 60˚, Project X 6.5)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

Ball: TaylorMade 2019 TP5