WITB - Ryan Palmer returns to the winner’s circle with mixed bag

Ryan Palmer partnered with Jon Rahm to claim victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, his first PGA Tour win in a little over nine years.



The 42-year-old American is currently without an equipment contract and uses a mixed bag of clubs, some of which are getting on in years.



He currently games the TaylorMade M1 driver, first released in 2015, a TaylorMade M2 3-wood that was first released in 2016 and an R15 5-wood that is now almost five years old.



His irons and wedges are a little more up to date than his woods. He uses Srixon’s latest Z 785 from 5-PW and carries three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges.



His putter, meanwhile, is an Odyssey O-Works R-Line Red that has been in the bag for a few years now.

Ryan Palmer – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M1 460 (9.5˚, Accra Tour Z RPG 75)

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 2017 (16.5˚, Aldila 2KXV NV Green 75TX), TaylorMade R15 (19˚, Accra Axiv XE80 M5)

Irons: Srixon Z 585 (4), Srixon Z 785 (5-PW, KBS Tour 130X)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50˚, 54˚, 60˚, KBS Tour 130X)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works R-Line Red

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x