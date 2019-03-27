search
Gear

WITB - Scott Hend switches driver and wins

By David Cunninghame25 March, 2019
Scot Hend Witb

Scott Hend claimed his third European Tour title after defeating Nacho Elvira on the first play-off hole of the Maybank Championship having recently switched driver. 

The Australian’s bag is largely made up of Titleist gear. Using his Titleist 714 MB irons, which are now almost six years old, he finished eighth in the Greens in Regulation stats, finding the putting surface 77.8% of the time at Saujana Golf and Country Club.

• "That's dangerous!" - Players hit out over Malaysian Open finish

Hend also carries three Titleist Vokey wedges, a 818 H2 hybrid and a TS2 3-wood.

Scott Hend Witb 2

In recent months the 45-year-old has switched between the Titleist TS3 and Ping G400 drivers but decided to put the new Ping G410 Plus into play in Malaysia.

• PING G410 Plus driver – FIRST LOOK!

He averaged 316 yards off the tee using the big stick, finding the fairway 67.9% of the time.

The only other piece of non-Titleist equipment in the Aussie’s bag is his Odyssey Toulon Madison putter.

• Buy three dozen Titleist balls and get one dozen free

His putting was in fine form over the four rounds, averaging 1.679 putts per GIR and 29 putts per round, good enough for sixth and 10th in each of those respective stats.

Scott Hend – What’s in the bag

Driver: Ping G410 Plus (9˚)
Fairway Wood: Titleist TS2 (15˚)
Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 (19˚)
Irons: Titleist 714 MB (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50˚, 54˚), Vokey Prototype (60˚)
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Madison
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

