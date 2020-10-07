search
HomeGearWITB – Sergio Garcia seals Sanderson Farms win with mixed bag

Gear

WITB – Sergio Garcia seals Sanderson Farms win with mixed bag

By David Cunninghame05 October, 2020
WITB Sergio Garcia Sanderson Farms Championship TaylorMade SIM Ping Blueprint Vokey SM8 TaylorMade Spider X TaylorMade TP5
Sergio Garcia Witb

Sergio Garcia’s ball striking prowess was on full display as he secured victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship with the help of a mixed bag of clubs.

The Spaniard has been an equipment free agent for quite a while now but at the beginning of this year we saw him put TaylorMade’s latest SIM metalwoods in the bag.

• “We had our three biggest months ever" - Business booming for TaylorMade

He ranked first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee using his three SIM woods and also pulled off what was quite possibly the shot of the tournament when he hit 5-wood on the par-5 14th from about 260 yards away to set up and then convert a short eagle putt.

Recently we saw the 40-year-old dabble with TaylorMade’s new P•7MB blades but for this win he went back to the PING Blueprint irons that have been in his bag every since he decided to go down the free agent route.

• How Bob Mac impressed the TM tour staff

He ranked tied first in Greens in Regulation, finding 60 out of 72 greens across the four rounds.

• REVIEW – PING Blueprint irons

Throughout his career, Garcia’s Achilles’ heel has been the putter. At the Country Club of Jackson he took the unusual approach of putting with his eyes closed.

He wielded his TaylorMade Spider X to great effect and said, “I feel like it gives me a little more freedom to feel the stroke instead of kind of – sometimes we get too focused on trying to make it perfect and kind of following with the eyes and everything. This way I feel like I just feel it and I just let my natural ability kind of take over instead of telling myself what to do.”

• TaylorMade Spider FCG – FIRST LOOK!

Rounding out his bag are two Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges and the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball.

Sergio Garcia – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM “Rocket 3” (14˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X), TaylorMade SIM Titanium (19˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X)
Irons: PING Blueprint (3-PW, Nippon Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X)
Wedges: Vokey SM8 (54˚, 58˚-T, Nippon Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: TaylorMade TP5

