WITB - Shane Lowry wins with Srixon-heavy bag

Shane Lowry became a Rolex Series winner for the second time with superb victory at the BMW Championship at Wentworth – and he did it with a bag practically filled with Srixon gear.

A seven under final round 65 was enough to hold off Rory McIlroy and leap frog John Rahm by one after the Spaniard fired an incredible ten-under par 62 earlier in the day.

Without a single bogey on the scorecard all week, it was clear that the 2019 Open champion meant business. Starting his final round with three straight pars, an eagle at the third was the fuel to the fire that Lowry needed to get the ball rolling.

This was then followed by back to birdies on the seventh and eighth and three more birdies followed on the back nine which sealed the deal.



Lowry says he’s playing “the best golf of my life” and the stats back that up.

The Srixon staffer led the stroke average and strokes gained for the week, averaging 66.33 strokes per round and 3.79 strokes gained.

He also put up some seriously impressive stats as well averaging 100% in scrambling, 90% for greens in regulation and 62% in driving accuracy. The Irishman averaged 293 yards of the tee and had 30 putts a round.

An impressive week all round for Lowry and here are clubs that sealed the deal for the BMW Champion.

Shane Lowry – WITB

Driver: Srixon ZX5 9.5°

3 Wood: TaylorMade SIM 2 Titanium 15 degree

5 Wood: TaylorMade M5 Titanium

Utility: Srixon ZX 3i

Irons: Srixon ZX5 4i, 5i

Irons: Srixon ZX7 6i-PW irons

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50° MID, 58° FULL FACE

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro 2-Ball

Ball:Srixon Z-Star XV Pure White ball

