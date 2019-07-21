search
WITB – Shane Lowry's Open winning clubs

Gear

WITB – Shane Lowry’s Open winning clubs

By David Cunninghame21 July, 2019
Shane Lowry is the 2019 Open Champion and here is a look at the clubs he used to claim victory at Royal Portrush.

The Irishman’s play from tee to green throughout the week was simply sensational. 

• Review: Z 785 puts Srixon back in driver spotlight

Although he won earlier in the year in Abu Dhabi using a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver, the Srixon/Cleveland staffer switched to the Srixon Z 585 at the WGC Dell Technologies Matchplay and has stuck with it ever since. 

Shane Lowry Open Witb 2

Two other weapons in the 32-year-old’s arsenal from the tee this week were his Srixon Z U85 utility irons. Lowry was no different from most of the players in the field this week in opting to put utility irons in the bag to tackle the testing links conditions. 

• Review: Srixon Z Series irons have every base covered

The Irishman ranked first in Greens in Regulation for the week, finding the putting surface 79.17% of the time using a combo set of Srixon’s Z 585 and 785 irons. 

Lowry’s short game is held in high regard and thankfully, when he did happen to find himself out of position, he had the magic touch around the greens. He carries two of Cleveland’s latest RTX 4 wedges.

• Srixon launches new Z-STAR golf balls

Rounding out his bag are an Odyssey StokeLab Exo 2-ball putter and the Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball that he controlled so magnificently in the testing fourth round conditions. 

Shane Lowry – What’s in the bag 

Driver: Srixon Z 585 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana White 70X)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M4 (15˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8X)
Irons: Srixon Z U85 (2, 3), Srixon Z 575 (4, 5), Srixon Z 785 (6-PW, KBS Tour 130X)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 (50˚, 58˚, KBS Tour Custom)
Putter: Odyssey StrokeLab Exo 2-Ball
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
Shoes: FootJoy Icon

