WITB – Soderberg claims first win with Srixon

Sebastian Soderberg claimed his first European Tour title after besting Rory McIlroy, Lorenzo Gagli, Andres Romero and Kalle Samooja in a five-man playoff at the Omega European Masters.
The Swede did so using a bag packed with Srixon and Cleveland gear.
Using his Srixon Z 785 driver he averaged an impressive 326.6 yards from the tee. Despite that high average, he ranked only 20th in the driving distance stats in the rarefied air of Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.
• Review: Z 785 puts Srixon back in driver spotlight
The 28-year-old chooses to game Srixon’s Z 765 and Z 965 irons instead of the latest Z 785 and Z Forged models but does use the up-to-date Z U85 utility iron.
He also carries three of the latest Cleveland RTX 4 wedges.
• The Srixon AD333 gets a techy upgrade
Rounding out his bag are a Callaway Epic Flash 3-wood and an Odyssey putter that he used to deadly effect throughout the week.
He ranked seventh in the Putts per GIR and eighth in the Putts per Round stats.
• Srixon launches new Z-STAR golf balls
Finally, the Swede chooses to play with the Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball.
Sebastian Soderberg - What's in the bag
Driver: Srixon Z 785 (9.5˚)
Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Flash (15˚)
Utility iron: Srixon Z U85 (18˚)
Irons: Srixon Z 765 (4, 5), Srixon Z 965 (6-PW)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 (50˚, 54˚, 60˚)
Putter: Odyssey Metal-X Milled 7
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV