WITB – Soderberg claims first win with Srixon

Sebastian Soderberg claimed his first European Tour title after besting Rory McIlroy, Lorenzo Gagli, Andres Romero and Kalle Samooja in a five-man playoff at the Omega European Masters.



The Swede did so using a bag packed with Srixon and Cleveland gear.

Using his Srixon Z 785 driver he averaged an impressive 326.6 yards from the tee. Despite that high average, he ranked only 20th in the driving distance stats in the rarefied air of Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.



The 28-year-old chooses to game Srixon’s Z 765 and Z 965 irons instead of the latest Z 785 and Z Forged models but does use the up-to-date Z U85 utility iron.

He also carries three of the latest Cleveland RTX 4 wedges.



Rounding out his bag are a Callaway Epic Flash 3-wood and an Odyssey putter that he used to deadly effect throughout the week.

He ranked seventh in the Putts per GIR and eighth in the Putts per Round stats.



Finally, the Swede chooses to play with the Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball.

Sebastian Soderberg - What's in the bag

Driver: Srixon Z 785 (9.5˚)

Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Flash (15˚)

Utility iron: Srixon Z U85 (18˚)

Irons: Srixon Z 765 (4, 5), Srixon Z 965 (6-PW)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 (50˚, 54˚, 60˚)

Putter: Odyssey Metal-X Milled 7

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV