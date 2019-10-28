search
WITB - Steven Brown saves card with help from Callaway

Gear

WITB - Steven Brown saves card with help from Callaway

By Bryce Ritchie28 October, 2019
WITB Steven Brown Portugal Masters Race to Dubai Callaway Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Callaway Epic Flash Callaway X-Forged irons Callaway Mack Daddy Odyssey putters
Steven Brown 2

Steven Brown rolled up his sleeves in the final round of the Portugal Masters to overcome a three-shot deficit and seal his first European Tour title.

The victory secured the Callaway staffer playing rights for next season. The win was set up nicely thanks to an eagle on the par-5 12th, where he used his Callaway Epic Flash 15° fairway wood to find the green.

“Victory is hard to put into words, I don’t think it has really sunk in,” said Brown afterwards. “It is just amazing. The shot I hit into the 12th was probably the best shot I have ever hit, it could not have been more perfect.”

• WITB - Tiger Woods, Zozo Championship

• WITB - Robert MacIntyre

Brown banked €250,000 and jumped up the Race to Dubai rankings, ensuring he plays the season-ending Rolex Series events.

REVIEWED - CALLAWAY EPIC FLASH DRIVER

Callaway drivers have over 50 worldwide victories so far in 2019, and Epic Flashis the No.1 driver model across the major worldwide tours.

On the greens, Brown trusted Odyssey’s iconic #7 White Hot Putter. His win further underlined Odyssey’s No.1 status amongst the best players in the world.

Odyssey is, in fact, the No.1 putter on every major tour in this year.

Steven Brown - What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver (10.5°, Misubishi Diamana RF Chemical 60x shaft)

Fairways: Callaway Epic Flash Fairway Wood (15°)

Hybrid: Callaway Epic Flash Hybrid (21°)

Irons: Callaway X-Forged ’18 (4-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50°, 56°); Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Wedge (60°)

Putter Odyssey White Hot Pro #7

