WITB – Stewart Cink powers to Harbour Town victory with PING

Stewart Cink claimed his second victory of the season after a commanding tee-to-green display at the RBC Heritage.



In recent months the American has worked hard to gain power off the tee and it was on full display at Harbour Town Golf Links.



• PING G425 drivers – FIRST LOOK!



He ranked an impressive 20th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee for the week, and was also seventh in the driving distance stats with his PING G425 MAX driver.

The 47-year-old’s iron play was also on fire. Using his PING i210 irons he ranked tied-first in the Greens in Regulation stats and second in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.



• PING G425 irons – FIRST LOOK!



Cink carries two Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges in his bag and on the greens he relies upon a PING Vault 2.0 Ketsch putter.



• REVIEW – "The PING 21 putters will boost your confidence”

His golf ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1x.

Stewart Cink – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G425 MAX (10.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX)

Fairway wood: PING G425 MAX (17.5˚, Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 6.5), PING G410 (20.5˚, Accra FX 2.0 360 M5)

Irons: PING i210 (3, 5-UW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Putter: PING Vault 2.0 Ketsch Stealth

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x