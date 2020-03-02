WITB - Sungjae Im notches first win with full Titleist bag

Sungjae Im claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after putting on a ball striking masterclass at the Honda Classic.



The 21-year-old finished one-shot clear of runner-up Mackenzie Hughes after a cool headed final round 66 at PGA National.



The South Korean is a Titleist ambassador and carries 14 of the brand’s latest clubs and also plays using the Pro V1x.



Using his Titleist TS3 driver and TS2 fairway he ranked 11th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, gaining 2.513 shots on average over the rest of the field.

His approach play was also on fire, highlighted by his stellar iron shots into the 15th and 17th greens. Using his Titleist T100 irons he ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green and first in the overall Tee to Green stats.



Im recently decided to put two of the latest Vokey SM8 wedges in his bag but has stuck with his SM7 60˚.

Rounding out his bag is a Titleist 818 H2 hybrid and Scotty Cameron Phantom putter.

Sungjae Im - What's in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 7 X)

Fairway wood: Titleist TS2 (13.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8 X)

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2 (19˚, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 105 X)

Irons: Titleist T100 irons (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 Raw (52˚, 56˚) SM7 (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T6 STR

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro|SL Carbon

