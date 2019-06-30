Christiaan Bezuidenhout has become the latest South African to win on the European Tour, cruising to a six-shot win in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama - and he got there with a full bag of Callaway clubs.

Bezuidenhout, 25, came into the final day in Spain holding a five-shot lead and, despite having that trimmed to three at one point, a closing 71 saw him finish at ten-under to secure his maiden victory.

The South African's had an inspired week on the slick, glass-like greens of Valderrama, leading the field both in Putts Per GIR and Putts Per Round. His magic wand? An Odyssey Works Big T 5.

He also had an excellent week off the tee, averaging 282.9 yards and finding almost two-thirds of his fairways with his Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver.

Let's take a closer look at the gear he used...



Christiaan Bezuidenhout - What's in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (10.5˚)

Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (15˚)

Utility iron: Callaway X Forged UT Iron (18˚)

Irons: Callaway X Forged 18 (4-PW)

Wedges: Callaway MD Forged (50˚, 56˚ & 60˚)

Putter: Odyssey Works Big T 5