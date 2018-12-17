David Lipsky claimed his second European Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Championship using a full bag of TaylorMade equipment.



The American’s final round 68 saw him finish two shots clear of Scotsman David Drysdale and marks his first win since the European Masters title in 2014.

The 30-year-old dominated on the greens at Leopard Creek Country Club, finishing first in both the Putts per GIR and Putts per Round stats using his TaylorMade Spider Tour Red.



Like most tour players these days Lipsky has more than one iron model in the bag. He currently uses three of TaylorMade’s P Series iron models. The P790 and 750 long irons offer added forgiveness and distance, while the P730 muscle backs in his 5-PW deliver maximum control and feel.

With Lipsky's win, TaylorMade’s 2018 M drivers featuring Twist Face Technology now have victories in 23 tournaments worldwide this year, outpacing any other manufacturer this season.

Earlier this year Lipsky changed from the TP5x to TP5 ball as he wanted more spin and feel around the greens which helped him around the firm greens in South Africa.

David Lipsky – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (9.5˚, Tensei White 60TX)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M4 (15˚, Tensei White 70TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3), TaylorMade P750 (4), P730 (5-PW, KBS $ Taper 125S+)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚ & 56˚), Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60˚, KBS $ Taper 125S+)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5