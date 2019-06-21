Gary Woodland claimed his maiden major in the US Open at Pebble Beach - and, in so doing, continued an impressive streak for one of the game's most beloved equipment brands.

Woodland, 35, put pen to paper on a new endorsement deal with Wilson at the beginning of the year, saying that the company's "premium line of clubs and high-quality equipment will be integral as I continue to elevate my game."

Mission accomplished.

Woodland used a full set of Wilson Staff Model Blades - introduced at the end of January - to devastating effect at Pebble, finishing second in Greens In Regulations and eighth in Strokes Gained: Approach-The-Green.

He also continued Wilson's streak of having at least one major win with their irons in every decade for the last century - a record that stretches back to Gene Sarazen's win at the 1922 US Open.

In addition to Wilson, Woodland's bag also featured gear from PING, TaylorMade and Titleist.

Let's take a closer look...

Gary Woodland - What's in the bag

Driver: PING G410 (7˚, Accra RPG 472 M5+ shaft)

Fairway Wood: PING G410 LST (13˚, Accra Tour ZX 4100 M5 shaft)

Irons: Wilson Staff Model Blades (3-PW, KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (53˚, 58˚), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64˚) – all with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 X shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1