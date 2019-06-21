search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB - The clubs Gary Woodland used to win the US Open

Gear

WITB - The clubs Gary Woodland used to win the US Open

By Michael McEwan17 June, 2019
WITB Gary Woodland US Open 2019 US Open Pebble Beach Major Championships Wilson Wilson irons PING G410 PING G410 LST Titleist Pro V1 Scotty Cameron Titleist Vokey SM7 TaylorMade Milled Grind
Gary Woodland Witb

Gary Woodland claimed his maiden major in the US Open at Pebble Beach - and, in so doing, continued an impressive streak for one of the game's most beloved equipment brands.

Woodland, 35, put pen to paper on a new endorsement deal with Wilson at the beginning of the year, saying that the company's "premium line of clubs and high-quality equipment will be integral as I continue to elevate my game."

Mission accomplished.

• Woodland wins maiden major at Pebble Beach

Woodland used a full set of Wilson Staff Model Blades - introduced at the end of January - to devastating effect at Pebble, finishing second in Greens In Regulations and eighth in Strokes Gained: Approach-The-Green.

• US Open - Find out how much Gary Woodland won

He also continued Wilson's streak of having at least one major win with their irons in every decade for the last century - a record that stretches back to Gene Sarazen's win at the 1922 US Open.

In addition to Wilson, Woodland's bag also featured gear from PING, TaylorMade and Titleist. 

Let's take a closer look...

Gary Woodland - What's in the bag

Driver: PING G410 (7˚, Accra RPG 472 M5+ shaft)

Fairway Wood: PING G410 LST (13˚, Accra Tour ZX 4100 M5 shaft)

Irons: Wilson Staff Model Blades (3-PW, KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (53˚, 58˚), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64˚) – all with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 X shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Gary Woodland

Related Articles - US Open 2019

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Pebble Beach

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Wilson

Related Articles - Wilson irons

Related Articles - PING G410

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron

Related Articles - Titleist Vokey SM7

Related Articles - TaylorMade Milled Grind

Golf News

European Tour looking into Matt Wallace caddie incident
Young Scottish pro seals his Open berth
Sixteen-year-old amateur wins for SECOND time on LET
EXCLUSIVE Top caddie sides with Spieth over Greller spat
Harrington expects this rookie to make his Ryder Cup team

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
See all videos right arrow