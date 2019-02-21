search
Gear

WITB - The clubs J.B. Holmes used to win the Genesis Open

By David Cunninghame18 February, 2019
J B Holmes Witb

J.B. Holmes secured his fifth PGA Tour title after carding a 1-under final round of 70 to finish one shot clear of the 54-hole leader, Justin Thomas.

Holmes was able to come out in top after coping well with the testing and windy conditions on Sunday at Riviera, highlighted by his stellar iron play and putting.

• Review: Srixon Z Series irons have every base covered

The Kentuckian finished the week ranked in a tie for second in Greens in Regulation using his Srixon Z 785 irons and Cleveland RTX 4 wedges.

J B Holmes Witb 2

The 36-year-old’s driving also played a key role in securing the win. Although Holmes is a Srixon/Cleveland staffer he currently games Callaway’s latest Epic Flash Sub Zero driver. He recorded the ninth longest drive of the week, bombing it 334 yards during the final round using the Flash.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"

It was, however, Holmes’ work on the greens that was main reason why he was able to bag win number five on the PGA Tour. 

• J.B. Holmes fires back after slow play roasting

Using his Scotty Cameron 009M he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining 8.170 strokes on the rest of the field when wielding the short stick.

J.B. Holmes – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (10.5˚, Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 83X)
3-wood: TaylorMade M2 HL (16.5˚, Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 93X)
Utility Iron: Srixon Z U85 (20˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Irons: Srixon Z 785 (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 (50˚, 54˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M
Ball: Srixon Z-STAR XV

