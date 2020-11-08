search
Gear

WITB - The crucial gear tweaks that propelled Robert MacIntyre to victory

By bunkered.co.uk08 November, 2020
Witb Robert Macintyre

Robert MacIntyre has finally snagged his first European Tour title – and he got there using a full complement of recently reworked TaylorMade equipment.

MacIntyre, 24, held off Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura to win the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown, his first win in 45 starts on the circuit.

The Obanite has been a model of consistency over the last two weeks in Cyprus where he finished in a tie for third last week at the Cyprus Open.

What most people won’t know is that, just a few days before flying out to Cyprus, MacIntyre made the trip to the Wentworth Club to work with the TaylorMade Tour team to dial in his equipment. 

• Monty leads praise for new champ MacIntyre

He has been making a few swing changes this year to compensate for a wrist injury, so the team decided to spend the full day with him away from the pressures of a tournament to go through the entire bag.

A high spin player, MacIntyre uses strong lofted irons, strong shafts and the TP5x ball to help keep control of his ball flight. However, due to the injury he has had to weaken his grip somewhat and, therefore, felt that his spin was now getting out of control.

Listen!

A BLETHER WITH BOB MACINTYRE

He was spinning the driver between 2800 and 3000rpm, which was too high for him. So, the team built him a 9˚ SIM Max driver, set to lower on the FCT sleeve and added hot melt into the head to move CG forward to help control spin.

In his new P7MC Irons, meanwhile, he moved to a lighter swing weight so the shaft was not as soft, and he could keep his spin under control.

The changes are clear to see, with MacIntyre hitting 83.4% of Greens in Regulation this week and, of course, sitting top of the leaderboard.

Here’s a full look at what’s in Bob’s bag.

Robert MacIntyre - What's in the bag?

Driver
TaylorMade SIM Max Driver (9°, Tensei AV White 75 TX)

Fairway wood
TaylorMade Aer0burner (15°, Tensei AV White 85 TX)

Utility iron
TaylorMade SIM UDI (DG X100)

Irons
TaylorMade P•7MC (4-PW, DG X100)

Wedges
TaylorMade Hi Toe (52°, 56° & 58°, DG S400)

Putter
TaylorMade Spider X Copper

Ball
TaylorMade TP5x

