search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB: The gear used by Open winner Cam Smith

Gear

WITB: The gear used by Open winner Cam Smith

By James Tait18 July, 2022
cam smith Titleist The Open The 150th Open
Cam Smith Witb 150Th Open

Cameron Smith took full control of the back nine in the final round of the Open to secure his first major.

Helped by an incredible six under back nine - the lowest nine-hole score all-time by an Open champion – his final round 64 was the lowest Sunday ever for a winner at St Andrews.

The new world No.2 hit 12 out 16 fairways, and found 17 out 18 greens in regulation. He had just 29 putts, averaging 1.61 per hole and 25 birdies for the week.

These stats are amazing, so let’s look at the equipment that made it possible.

Cameron Smith - What’s in the Bag

Driver: TSR3 10.0°, Fujikura Ventus Blue 60 X
Fairway woods: TSi2 15.0°, Fujikura Ventus Blue 80 X
Irons: T100 5-9, KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X
Wedges: Vokey Design SM9 46.10F, 52.08F, 56.08M, 60T, KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M tour prototype
Golf Ball: Titleist ProV1x

Titleist was the No.1 ball at the Open, with 70% of the field teeing up a ProV1 or ProV1x, more than five times the nearest competitor.

The brand was also the most played driver, with Smith gaming the new TSR3 driver.

“Cam loves everything that TSR has brought to the table in terms of ball speed and consistency,” said J.J. Van Wezenbeeck, Titleist’s director of player promotions.

“He’s done a bunch of testing with both the TSR2 and TSR3 models, but when it comes to windy conditions, he really likes the feeling of being able to work the ball more. 

"Going with TSR3 in St. Andrews not only helped him flatten his trajectory, it gave him that added workability versus the higher-MOI TSR2, providing him the versatility to shape shots and take advantage of the different winds on different holes.”

Its TSi3 hybrid was the most popular hybrid in the field, as was the T200 utility iron.

The Vokey SM9 wedges were also the most-played in the field at St Andrews.

On his prototype Scotty Cameron putter, Smith said: “It just feels great in the hands. I feel like I’m able to hit really good lag putts with it, which is a big thing out here. We leave ourselves some pretty nasty putts sometimes. 

"I feel like I’m able to get the ball rolling real good. And the biggest thing for me is the strike. So I just feel like I hit lots of good putts with it out of the middle and it feels so good.”

Smith's victory means all four majors this year have been won using either Titleist's ProV1 or ProV1x, while the last three have been claimed by through-the-bag Titleist staffers.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - cam smith

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Graeme McDowell announces NFT sale, gets slammed
Pharmacist takes Pro-Am spot in first-ever Golf Lottery draw
Scots prospect Louise Duncan turns pro
Paddy Power offers ridiculous odds on next LIV defectors
Open champion Cam Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow