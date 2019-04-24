WITB – Titleist gear helps C. T. Pan claim first win

C. T. Pan is a winner for the first time on the PGA Tour, claiming victory at the RBC Heritage using a bag packed with the latest Titleist equipment.



The 27-year-old shot a final round 67 to finish one shot clear of Matt Kuchar at Harbour Town. Key to his success was his wedge play throughout the week.

Using four Vokey wedges that he put into play at the Honda Classic, he finished seventh in Strokes Gained: Around the Green. Each of his wedges are stamped with ‘Go Dawgs,’ a reference to his alma mater, The University of Washington.



• Titleist unveils faster 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x



Around the notoriously tight Harbour Town course Pan relied upon Titleist’s latest TS2 driver and a TS3 fairway wood.



• REVIEW - Titleist TS drivers offer speed that will "blow you away"



Pan also carries Titleist’s AP2 irons from 5 to 9-iron and a T-MB 4-iron. The only piece of non-Titleist equipment in the Chinese Taipei golfer's bag is a TaylorMade 3-iron.



• REVIEW - Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters

Rounding out his equipment is a prototype Scotty Cameron putter and the 2019 Pro V1x golf ball.



C. T. Pan – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS2 (9.5˚, Fujikura Atmos 6 Blue X)

Fairway wood: Titleist TS3 (16.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK 70 TX)

Irons: TaylorMade M3 (3, Project X HZRDUS Red 85), Titleist 718 T-MB (4), Titleist 718 AP2 (5-9, Project X 6.0)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46˚, 52˚, 62˚), Titleist Vokey 2017 Prototype (58˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x