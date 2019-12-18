WITB – Tommy Fleetwood loves using a mixed bag

After Nike’s departure from the equipment sector, Fleetwood has made the most of his opportunity to test out and play with clubs from various manufacturers.



This year he has relied on both TaylorMade’s latest M6 and M5 drivers, opting for the M5 in the later half of the season. He ranked an impressive fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee for the 2019 Euroepan Tour season.



Fleetwood has also chopped and changed his 3-wood, gaming the PING G410 for most of the early part of the season, but has stuck with the M6 in recent months.

The Englishman often swaps between using the TaylorMade GAPR utility and a 5-wood depending on course set up and conditions.

Although Tommy has been free to choose whichever clubs he wished since 2016, he stuck with his Nike VR Pro irons up until recently.

He’s using TaylorMade’s P7TW irons and also carries a Srixon Z 785 4-iron for some added forgiveness at the long end of the bag. Known for his excellent ball striking ability, he found 76.26% of Greens in Regulation across the 2019 season, good enough for third in the rankings.



The Southport man also made the switch to four Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges after playing with four Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges for well over a year.

A relatively old-school Odyssey putter didn’t really deliver the goods for Fleetwood this year. He ranked outside the top 140 in Strokes Gained: Putting for the 2019 European Tour season.



Rounding out his bag is the latest Titleist Pro V1x golf ball, which has been re-engineered from core to cover to deliver more distance.



Tommy Fleetwood - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9˚, Mitsubishi DF 70X)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M6 (15˚, Mitsubishi DF 70X)

Utility iron: TaylorMade GAPR Lo (18˚, Project X 6.5)

Irons: Srixon Z785 (4, Project X 6.5), TaylorMade P7TW (5-9, Project X 6.5)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (48˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro #3

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x