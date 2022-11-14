WITB: Tommy Fleetwood's Nedbank-winning clubs

Tommy Fleetwood substituted his 7-wood for a new Stealth UDI 3-iron as he held off an in-form Ryan Fox and Shubhankar Sharma to make it back-to-back wins at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

A five-under 67 was good enough for a one-shot win over Fox but it was a moment of magic which allowed him to take the outright lead.

Fleetwood had slipped back after a bogey at the 12th and found himself in the bunker on the par 5 14th in two. A long shot from the sand was far from a guaranteed up and down, but an unexpected chip in eagle took him to 11 under and moments later, Sharma and Fox rolled in their birdie putts and all of sudden there was a three-way tie.



Sharma bogeyed the 16th and 17th to tumble out of contention, whilst Fox paid the price for a poor tee shot by making bogey down the last. Fleetwood went on to make a par to secure his sixth DP World Tour title and put himself into fourth position going in to this week's DP World Tour Championship.

Fleetwood’s victory was aided by an all-round impressive performance from tee to green. He gained 3.01 strokes over the field average Tee To Green, hit 81% of greens in regulation and gained 1.33 strokes over the field average on the Approach The Green stats.

His combination of just two wedges and their degrees – the TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe 2 52° and Titleist Vokey SM8 60° - may be a fairly rarely seen set-up for a tour pro, but he ranked second around the green and gained 1.01 shots over the field in that area during his victory, so it’s a combination that clearly works for him.



The 3-iron was just the newest addition to Fleetwood’s TaylorMade-heavy bag, which has also featured the TP5x pix since he made the switch last October.



Since that time, he’s had six top-five finishes worldwide (two in majors) and Sunday's win at the challenging Gary Player Country Club.

Tommy Fleetwood - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus 9° (Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 70 X shaft)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade Stealth Plus 3, 15° (Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 80 X shaft); TaylorMade Stealth Plus 5 18°, (Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 80 X shaft)

Driving iron: TaylorMade UDI 3-iron

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (4-PW, Project X 6.5 shafts)

Wedges: Milled Grind Hi-Toe 2 52°, Titleist Vokey SM8 60°

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro #3

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix