WITB – Tony Finau powers to second PGA Tour win using PING gear

Gear

WITB – Tony Finau powers to second PGA Tour win using PING gear

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2021
Tony Finau Witb Northern Trust

Tony Finau claimed victory in a playoff at THE NORTHERN TRUST with the help of some of PING's latest equipment.

Prior to this week, the American’s first and only PGA Tour win came in Puerto Rico back in 2016. In typical fashion, Finau’s ball striking was nothing short of sublime across the four rounds at Liberty National Golf Club.

• Which PING iron is right for you?

He ranked second in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and second in the greens in regulation stats using his PING Blueprint blades.

• PING G425 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

The 31-year-old bombed his PING G425 LST driver an average of 313.4 yards off the tee, ranking fifth in the driving distance stats.

Although his ball striking was at its sensational best, the win can also be largely attributed to Finau’s work on the greens. He was 16th in Strokes Gained: Putting, despite coming into the week at 114th in that stat. At the 3M Open earlier this year he decided to switch to a PING PLD Anser 2 Prototype, a decision that has clearly paid off.

• Our favourite PING putters through the decades

Rounding out his bag are two PING Glide Forged wedges, a well-worn G400 Stretch fairway wood, a single Vokey SM8 wedge and his golf ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1.

Tony Finau – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G425 LST (9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX)
Fairway wood: PING G400 Stretch (13˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX)
Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3, Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 105 X), PING Blueprint (4-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X)
Wedges: PING Glide Forged (50˚, 56˚, N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 125 X), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60˚, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 Wedge)
Putter: PING PLD Anser 2 Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

