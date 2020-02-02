search
Gear

WITB – Trusty putter leads McDowell to Saudi win

By David Cunninghame02 February, 2020
WITB Graeme McDowell Saudi International
G Mac Witb 1

Graeme McDowell claimed his first European Tour victory in 2,037 days with the help of a fairly well worn short stick. 

The Northern Irishman ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting using his Odyssey White Hot No.7 putter, which has been in his bag for more than a decade.

McDowell isn’t one to switch his equipment up on a regular basis. His Z 745 irons and Z F45 fairway woods are almost six years old.

There are, however, some shinier bits of kit in his bag, including the latest Srixon Z 785 driver and a Callaway Mavrik 3-wood.

The 40-year-old also uses the Srixon Z Star XV golf ball and three of the latest Cleveland RTX 4 wedges.

Graeme McDowell - What's in the bag 

Driver: Srixon Z 785 (9.5°, Miyazaki Kusala Indigo 56X)
Fairway woods: Callaway Mavrik (15°); Srixon Z F85 (17°, Miyazaki Kusala Indigo 72X)
Irons: Srixon Z 565 (3) Srixon Z 745 (4-9, Project X 6.5)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 Custom (48°, 52°, 58°, Project X 6.5)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot #7
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

