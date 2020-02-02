WITB – Trusty putter leads McDowell to Saudi win

Graeme McDowell claimed his first European Tour victory in 2,037 days with the help of a fairly well worn short stick.



The Northern Irishman ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting using his Odyssey White Hot No.7 putter, which has been in his bag for more than a decade.

• Golf Pride MCC Teams - Show off your team colours

McDowell isn’t one to switch his equipment up on a regular basis. His Z 745 irons and Z F45 fairway woods are almost six years old.

• Review: Z 785 puts Srixon back in driver spotlight

There are, however, some shinier bits of kit in his bag, including the latest Srixon Z 785 driver and a Callaway Mavrik 3-wood.

• TaylorMade TP5 pix – Rickie Fowler's new golf ball



The 40-year-old also uses the Srixon Z Star XV golf ball and three of the latest Cleveland RTX 4 wedges.

Graeme McDowell - What's in the bag

Driver: Srixon Z 785 (9.5°, Miyazaki Kusala Indigo 56X)

Fairway woods: Callaway Mavrik (15°); Srixon Z F85 (17°, Miyazaki Kusala Indigo 72X)

Irons: Srixon Z 565 (3) Srixon Z 745 (4-9, Project X 6.5)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 Custom (48°, 52°, 58°, Project X 6.5)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot #7

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV