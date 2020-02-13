search
HomeGearWITB – Unusual driving iron helps Nick Taylor to Pebble victory

Gear

WITB – Unusual driving iron helps Nick Taylor to Pebble victory

By David Cunninghame10 February, 2020
WITB Nick Taylor AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM MAX TaylorMade Hi-Toe TaylorMade Spider Tour TaylorMade TP5
Nick Taylor Witb

Nick Taylor claimed a wire-to-wire victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with the help of a hot putter and a driving iron not often seen in the hands of tour pros.

The Canadian finished two shots clear of runner-up Kevin Streelman to notch a second PGA Tour win.

• TaylorMade Truss putters – FIRST LOOK!

Around the shortest course on the PGA Tour, Taylor relied upon a three-year-old TaylorMade M2 driver, the new TaylorMade SIM Max 3-wood and a SIM Max 4-iron from the tee.

• REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

Taylor is one of very few players at the game’s elite level to make use of an out-and-out game improvement iron. His 4-iron is built to 2-iron length and has 21˚ of loft.

NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

The 31-year-old’s ball striking was in fine form across the four rounds, ranking tied for third in Greens in Regulation using a mix of TaylorMade’s P770 and P750 irons.

• TaylorMade SIM irons – FIRST LOOK!

Like many of TaylorMade’s staffers, Taylor places his trust in the brand’s Hi-Toe wedges around the greens and also uses the latest TP5 golf ball.

• TaylorMade Tour Response & Soft Response – FIRST LOOK!

Key to Taylor’s win was his work with the short stick. Using his TaylorMade Spider Tour Red he ranked second in Strokes Gained: Putting and recorded 21 birdies and three eagles for the tournament.

Nick Taylor – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5˚, Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6X)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7X)
Driving iron: TaylorMade SIM Max 4-iron (2-iron length, 21˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-5), TaylorMade P750 (6-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball: TaylorMade TP5

