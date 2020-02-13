WITB – Unusual driving iron helps Nick Taylor to Pebble victory

Nick Taylor claimed a wire-to-wire victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with the help of a hot putter and a driving iron not often seen in the hands of tour pros.



The Canadian finished two shots clear of runner-up Kevin Streelman to notch a second PGA Tour win.



Around the shortest course on the PGA Tour, Taylor relied upon a three-year-old TaylorMade M2 driver, the new TaylorMade SIM Max 3-wood and a SIM Max 4-iron from the tee.



Taylor is one of very few players at the game’s elite level to make use of an out-and-out game improvement iron. His 4-iron is built to 2-iron length and has 21˚ of loft.



The 31-year-old’s ball striking was in fine form across the four rounds, ranking tied for third in Greens in Regulation using a mix of TaylorMade’s P770 and P750 irons.



Like many of TaylorMade’s staffers, Taylor places his trust in the brand’s Hi-Toe wedges around the greens and also uses the latest TP5 golf ball.



Key to Taylor’s win was his work with the short stick. Using his TaylorMade Spider Tour Red he ranked second in Strokes Gained: Putting and recorded 21 birdies and three eagles for the tournament.

Nick Taylor – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5˚, Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6X)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7X)

Driving iron: TaylorMade SIM Max 4-iron (2-iron length, 21˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-5), TaylorMade P750 (6-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5