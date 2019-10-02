search
Gear

WITB – Victor Perez uses latest PING gear to claim Dunhill victory

By David Cunninghame29 September, 2019
WITB Victor Perez Alfred Dunhill Links Championship PING G410 Ping iBlade Ping Blueprint PING Glide 3.0 Ping putters Titleist Pro V1
Victor Perez Witb

To Victor go the spoils.

Victor Perez claimed the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title after finishing one shot clear of Matthew Southgate.

The Frenchman used a bag packed with the latest PING gear to secure his first European Tour title.

• FIRST REVIEW! Ping G410 Plus driver

The 27-year-old carries the G410 Plus driver and a G410 3-wood, with which he averaged 300.3 yards off the tee for the week and also ranked 17thin the driving accuracy stats.

Although his game off the tee was solid, it was his iron play that was crucial in securing the win. He ranked third in the Greens in Regulation stats, finding the putting surface a mightily impressive 90.3% of the time.

• REVIEW – PING Blueprint irons

He carries a mix of PING’s iBlade and Blueprint irons.

He also uses three of the brand’s latest Glide 3.0 wedges and a prototype PING PLD putter.

• PING unveils Glide 3.0 wedges

Rounding out his equipment is the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Victor Perez - What's in the bag

Driver: PING G410 Plus (9˚, Graphite Design iZ7x)
Fairway wood: PING G410 (15˚, Graphite Design iZ8x)
Irons: PING iBlade (3-5), PING Blueprint (6-PW, PING Z-Z65)
Wedges: PING Glide 3.0 (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, PING Z-Z65)
Putter: PING PLD Bruzer
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

