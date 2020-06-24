search
WITB: Webb Simpson's hot putter delivers Harbour Town win

Gear

WITB: Webb Simpson’s hot putter delivers Harbour Town win

By David Cunninghame22 June, 2020
Webb Simpson often ranks as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour and it was his work the short stick at Hilton Head that led to a seventh career victory.

The American ranked second in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining on average 6.605 shots over the rest of the field while on the putting green with his Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line.

• HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)

• New Scotty Cameron Special Select line revealed

Simpson also relied heavily upon his solid approach play around the difficult Harbour Town course. Simpson opts for Titleist 620MB irons from 5-PW and has two Titleist hybrids at the long end of his bag, with which he ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.

The 34-year-old carries two older Vokey wedge models and also has an older Titleist 913 5-wood in the bag.

• Titleist chief hits back at R&A and USGA's distance report

Rounding out his set is the Titleist TS3 driver, a TS2 3-wood and the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Webb Simpson – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS3 (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV 65 TX)
Fairways woods: Titleist TS2 (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 70 TX) Titleist 913Fd (18˚, UST Mamiya VTS 86 TX)
Hybrids: Titleist 915Hd (21˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X) Titleist 915Hd (23.5˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Irons: Titleist 620MB (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (54˚), Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM5 (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

