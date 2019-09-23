WITB – Willett claims Wentworth win with Callaway

Danny Willett overcame Jon Rahm during a fantastic final round to claim the BMW PGA Championship title using a bag packed with Callaway gear.



Willett's comeback is well and truly complete following this second Rolex Series title in the space of 10 months.

The win has vaulted him up to 31st in the OWGR, having dropped to the lowly position of 462nd following after missing the cut at Wentworth last year.



The Englishman put on a iron play master class around Wentworth, tying for first in the Greens in Regulation stats using his Callaway X Forged irons. He managed to find the putting surface in regulation an impressive 77.8% of the time.

The 31-year-old’s game off the tee was also in great shape throughout the four rounds. He has opted to stick with his Callaway Rogue driver and 3-wood from last season as opposed to switching to the latest Epic Flash models.



He ranked 18th in driving accuracy and 32nd in driving distance, averaging 297.4 yards from the tee.



Willett also had the magic touch on the greens with his Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle, ranking third in Putts Per GIR for the week.



Rounding out his bag are four Callaway Mack Daddy wedges, the Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball and two X Forged utility irons.

Danny Willett – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Rogue (9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana DF 60X)

Fairway wood: Callaway Rogue (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana W 70X)

Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (18˚, 21˚), Callaway X Forged (5-9, True Temper Dynamic Gold SuperLite X100)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (46˚), Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚ True Temper Dynamic Gold Superlite X100)

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X