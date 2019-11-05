search
HomeGearWoodland's major-winning Wilson utility available to all

Gear

Woodland's major-winning Wilson utility available to all

By bunkered.co.uk05 November, 2019
Wilson Golf Wilson Utility Club Irons New Gear Equipment Gary Woodland US Open Major Championships Pebble Beach
Wilson Utility 1

Wilson Golf is giving ordinary golfers their chance to get their hands on a truly extraordinary piece of kit – the club that helped Gary Woodland claim his maiden major at this year’s US Open.

Woodland’s breakthrough win at Pebble Beach secured Wilson’s 62nd major victory with its irons, more than any other equipment manufacturer.

To celebrate, it is making the American’s utility iron available to the general public.

Originally created as a prototype for elite tour players, the Staff Model Utility iron was made with direct input from multiple PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele, who suggested making it a higher launching model and changing the cosmetics to look like the popular Wilson Staff Model Blade iron – another club used by Woodland at Pebble Beach.

• WITB - Gary Woodland's US Open bag

Since then, three-time major champion and European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and the 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie have put the model into play.

Wilson Utility 2
Wilson Utility 3

The tech

Designed to deliver an impressive combination of distance, reliability and forgiveness, the Wilson Staff Model Utility iron features 7g of weight positioned low in the clubhead for increased launch angles.

• REVIEWED - Wilson D7 driver

A high-strength maraging steel face – which you might recognise from the award-winning Wilson Staff C300 irons – deliver greater ball speeds across the entire face for improved distances, whilst a hollow body long iron solution has been refined for optimised feedback on mishits.

Wilson Utility 4

They say

“We created the Staff Model Utility iron to meet the demand of our Tour Staff and following their positive feedback, it was impossible for us not to put it into our 2020 range.

"The iron delivers incredible performance and reliability for golfers who want ultimate confidence with their long irons, whilst offering the higher ball flight of a hybrid club."

Doug Wright, Global Commercial Director of Wilson Golf

• FIRST HIT - WIlson D7 woods & irons

The spec

Available in three loft options (18˚, 21˚ and 24˚), the Wilson Staff Model Utility iron goes on-sale from mid-December in right-hand only, with a KBS Tour Hybrid stock shaft option and a Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip.

RRP £169

