Gear

Xander Schauffele wins with new Callaway gear

By bunkered.co.uk07 January, 2019
WITB Xander Schauffele Callaway Callaway Epic Flash Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Callaway APex 19 Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA Tour Hawaii
Xander Schauffele

On Friday, Callaway announced the launch of its new Epic Flash drivers and Apex Pro 19 irons. Two days later, Xander Schauffele entered the winner’s circle using both.

The 25-year-old fired a scintillating 11-under-par 62 in the final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to capture his fifth PGA Tour title and jump up to No.6 in the world – his highest ranking to date.

The Callaway staffer had a full bag of the brand’s gear, including the Epic Flash Sub Zero driver, lower spinning than the standard model but equipped with the same radical new face design called 'Flash Face' to help every golfer get more ball speed for more distance.

• FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers

• WATCH: Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers

Schauffele wasn’t the only player in the field to put the Epic Flash into play though, with Marc Leishman and free agent Francesco Molinari also opting for the driver.

Xander Schauffele1

There wasn’t a full Epic Flash transition as the American kept his Rogue fairway woods in the bag alongside the Apex Pro 19 irons.

• What is Callaway's Flash Face and how does it work?

• FIRST LOOK: Callaway Apex 19 irons

While the irons were officially unveiled on Friday alongside the metalwoods, Schauffele has been playing with a prototype version of the irons since the end of last season, using them for his WGC-HSBC Champions victory in November.

He used them to great effect at Kapalua, too, hitting 81.94% of his greens (59 of 72) to rank T5 in the field.

Xander Schauffele – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9˚)

3-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (15˚)

5-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (18˚)

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 19 (4-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52˚); Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56˚ & 60˚)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Red #7 CH

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

