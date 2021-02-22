XXIO Prime – FIRST LOOK!

If you’re a moderate-to-slow swing-speed player then XXIO’s latest line-up of luxury woods and irons could be your ticket to improved performance and lower scores.



“It’s safe to say that the new XXIO Prime Woods and Irons are the most advanced set of clubs ever developed for moderate-to-slow swing-speed players,” said Joe Miller, European Product Manager.



• FootJoy Premiere Series – FIRST LOOK!

He added: “From the exotic materials and construction to the ultra-lightweight shafts featuring our Weight Plus counter-weighting technology, every detail in the new XXIO Prime has been engineered to add distance and accuracy – specifically for players who have lost some yards over the years.”

Let’s now delve into some of the key technologies that power this new range.

First off we have Rebound Frame, the engine behind the fast ball speeds on offer with the new Prime driver.



• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???



Rebound Frame is an alternating pattern of stiff and flexible zones that focuses more of your impact energy into the golf ball.

Resulting in increased ball speed and distance on every drive, especially shot struck smack bang out of the middle of the face.

Another reason why you can expect remarkable speed with the entire XXIO Prime range is Super-TIX PLUS titanium face.



• Cleveland CBX Full-Face wedge – FIRST LOOK!

The faces of the driver, fairway woods, and irons are made from Super-TIX PLUS Titanium, an incredibly strong yet lightweight alloy that is engineered to add speed to all your shots.

One of the key technologies that makes the XXIO Prime range so effective for those of you who struggle to generate a lot of clubhead speed is Weight Plus. This counterbalancing technology places weights in the end of each shaft, located behind your hands as you grip the club.

That grip weight helps push the clubhead up through your backswing for a more consistent top of swing position.

Then, as you begin the downswing, the weight brings your hands into position, keeping your arms closer to your body for a squarer face at impact.

Lastly, the lightweight construction and shafts of this new line-up should prove very effective at producing more swing speed and distance.

In addition to the new XXIO Prime range, XXIO is introducing its XXIO Prime Royal Edition. This combination of quality, luxury, and performance has been carefully curated for female golfers.

XXIO’s latest line-up represents stunning design and unmatched attention to detail, all with the aim of providing speed, distance, and an incredibly easy swing feel.

Available: March 20

Prices: XXIO Prime Driver - £899,99

XXIO Prime Fairway Woods – £599

XXIO Prime Hybrids - £399

XXIO Prime Irons - £315 (single club), 1,249 (4-piece set)

XXIO Ladies Prime Royal Edition Driver - £1,199

XXIO Ladies Prime Royal Edition Fairway Woods - £729

XXIO Ladies Prime Royal Edition Hybrids - £499

XXIO Ladies Prime Royal Edition Irons - £1,999 (6-piece set)