You could win £7,000 of American Golf gear

American Golf is ready to make your wildest dreams come true when it gives away golf’s Most Valuable Prize.



In an unprecedented giveaway, the golf retailer will custom fit one winner with their choice of golfing gear from golf’s biggest brands across 18 different categories.

The prize has a price tag of around £7000, and when combined with the complete American Golf fitting experience the American Golf M.V.P. is a prize unlike any other.



The luckiest golfer in the U.K. will be able to choose any item in each of 18 product categories.



“We know how excited golfer’s get over the latest gear and the best technology, so to have the chance to choose 18 prizes across so many brands really will be dream come true for every golfer,” said Will Sturgess, Brand Manager at American Golf.

He continued, “add in custom fitting by our expert team, and the winner will know that they have the very best gear for their game, and I can’t think of anything more valuable in golf!”

With the largest range of golf equipment in Europe, American Golf will kit out the winner with their ultimate prize.



The winner will walk away with a brand new Driver, Fairway Woods, Hybrids, Irons, Wedges, Putter, Grips, Balls, Gloves, GPS/Rangefinder, Golf Bag, Trolley, Shoes, Base Layer, Sweater, Apparel, Outerwear/Rainwear, and Travel Cover.

Each category will be custom fit to perfectly match your game and deliver a prize that combines a price tag of around £7000 with the priceless knowledge that you brand new golf bag is full of the best gear to get the most from your game.



American Golf’s M.V.P. is a prize and an experience that you can only dream of.



To enter simply visit americangolf.co.uk/promotions and answer a few questions about your game.

